PuzzleQuest Puzzling Up iPhones Now, Two More Installments Coming

PuzzleQuest, one of the pioneers of combining Bejeweled-style gameplay with RPG-style spells and weapons, just hit the iPhone.

What's interesting is that publisher TransGaming is releasing this in three chapters, meaning you'll have to pay $US10 three times if you want to get the "complete" experience. That is, if you haven't already played the game enough times on your Nintendo DS, your PSP, your Xbox 360, your TI-82, your coffee microwave and whatever other platforms they already released this for.

The first chapter gets you 20 hours of gameplay, and you can carry over your dude, skills and scores to subsequent chapters. [App Store via Kotaku]