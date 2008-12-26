Purported Rogers Phone Roadmap Makes Me Want To Move To Canada (Not Really)

Who says Canada sucks for gadget lovers? This leaked Rogers/Fido roadmap says they'll get just about everything next year, including a 3G Blackberry Pearl Flip and a Storm with (ohgod) Wi-Fi.
The full handset list, as transcribed by BGR, is here:
* Blackberry 82XX Pearl Flip (3G version of 8220 Pearl Flip but with GPS, WiFi, and video calling)
* Blackberry 9520 Storm (North American 3G GSM bands and 802.11 b/g WiFi)
* HTC Touch 3G
* HTC Touch Pro
* HTC Touch Viva
* Motorola MOTOZINE ZN5
* Motorola Q11
* Motorola VE66
* Nokia N79
* Nokia N85
* Nokia N96
* Nokia 5800 XpressMusic
* Samsung M8800 Pixon
* Sony Ericsson Xperia X1a
* Sony Ericsson C905
Some prices are still sometime horrific, natch, but this handset selection—which includes the hitherto unheard of 3G, GPS, Wi-Fi Pearl Flip and Wi-Fi Storm handsets—provides some relief for the long, dark winter of the gadget soul that is life in Canada. [HowardForums via BGR]