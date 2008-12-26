Purported Rogers Phone Roadmap Makes Me Want To Move To Canada (Not Really)

Who says Canada sucks for gadget lovers? This leaked Rogers/Fido roadmap says they'll get just about everything next year, including a 3G Blackberry Pearl Flip and a Storm with (ohgod) Wi-Fi.

The full handset list, as transcribed by BGR, is here:

* Blackberry 82XX Pearl Flip (3G version of 8220 Pearl Flip but with GPS, WiFi, and video calling)

* Blackberry 9520 Storm (North American 3G GSM bands and 802.11 b/g WiFi)

* HTC Touch 3G

* HTC Touch Pro

* HTC Touch Viva

* Motorola MOTOZINE ZN5

* Motorola Q11

* Motorola VE66

* Nokia N79

* Nokia N85

* Nokia N96

* Nokia 5800 XpressMusic

* Samsung M8800 Pixon

* Sony Ericsson Xperia X1a

* Sony Ericsson C905

Some prices are still sometime horrific, natch, but this handset selection—which includes the hitherto unheard of 3G, GPS, Wi-Fi Pearl Flip and Wi-Fi Storm handsets—provides some relief for the long, dark winter of the gadget soul that is life in Canada. [HowardForums via BGR]