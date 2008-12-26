Purported Rogers Phone Roadmap Makes Me Want To Move To Canada (Not Really)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Who says Canada sucks for gadget lovers? This leaked Rogers/Fido roadmap says they'll get just about everything next year, including a 3G Blackberry Pearl Flip and a Storm with (ohgod) Wi-Fi.

The full handset list, as transcribed by BGR, is here:

* Blackberry 82XX Pearl Flip (3G version of 8220 Pearl Flip but with GPS, WiFi, and video calling)
* Blackberry 9520 Storm (North American 3G GSM bands and 802.11 b/g WiFi)
* HTC Touch 3G
* HTC Touch Pro
* HTC Touch Viva
* Motorola MOTOZINE ZN5
* Motorola Q11
* Motorola VE66
* Nokia N79
* Nokia N85
* Nokia N96
* Nokia 5800 XpressMusic
* Samsung M8800 Pixon
* Sony Ericsson Xperia X1a
* Sony Ericsson C905

Some prices are still sometime horrific, natch, but this handset selection—which includes the hitherto unheard of 3G, GPS, Wi-Fi Pearl Flip and Wi-Fi Storm handsets—provides some relief for the long, dark winter of the gadget soul that is life in Canada. [HowardForums via BGR]

