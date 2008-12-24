How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

PS3 Cheaper Than Ever to Make, Sony Still Losing Money on Every One

Making a PS3 today costs Sony less than half of what it did at launch—$US445, down from $US840. And Sony, wouldn't you know, still loses a bucketful of money on every system.

So, at launch, the PS3 cost Sony about $US840 to make, according to iSuppli, and they sold them for $US599, resulting in a tidy loss of $US200 a pop. By stripping out over 1200 parts and features like PS2 backward-compatibility, Sony has cut their costs to just $US445 per PlayStation 3. Which they sell for 400 US bucks, meaning they still lose about $US45 a system.

That, friends, is why you didn't see a cheap PS3 for Christmas, and why you won't see one until deeper into next year at the earliest, even as the Xbox 360 outsold it 3-to-1 on Black Friday. [BusinessWeek via PlayStation Forums via PS3Fanboy]

