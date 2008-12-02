Product Manual Archive Gives Us a Glimpse of Gadgets of Yesteryear

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

For those of us who don't remember life before the NES, Boing Boing uncovered a collection of vintage instruction manuals, ads, hang tags and more, which give us a glimpse of gadgets from the past.

Included in these clippings are lessons on how to build fallout shelters in case of emergencies, and my personal favourite, headphones, now available with a "new coiled cord!" Check out a gallery of our favourite retro gizmos below, or head over to the Product Manual Archive to check out the ongoing collection! [Product Manual Archive via BoingBoing]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Recent disastrous bushfires have rebooted debate about how to (re)build in the Australian bush. Questions are being asked about building standards, whether a fire-proof home is possible, the value of fire bunkers when it’s too late to leave, and if we should even live in the bush any more.

