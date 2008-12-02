Product Manual Archive Gives Us a Glimpse of Gadgets of Yesteryear

For those of us who don't remember life before the NES, Boing Boing uncovered a collection of vintage instruction manuals, ads, hang tags and more, which give us a glimpse of gadgets from the past.

Included in these clippings are lessons on how to build fallout shelters in case of emergencies, and my personal favourite, headphones, now available with a "new coiled cord!" Check out a gallery of our favourite retro gizmos below, or head over to the Product Manual Archive to check out the ongoing collection! [Product Manual Archive via BoingBoing]

