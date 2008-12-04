Prescription Handguns For the Elderly and Disabled: This Won't End Well

Ohhh yes—be very afraid. Remember the Palm Pistol ergonomic handgun from a few months back? Well, you will be interested to know that it has been designated as a medical gadget by the FDA.

In a statement submitted to Medgadget, the manufacturer, Constitution Arms, has revealed the following:

We thought you might be interested to learn that the FDA has completed its "Device/Not a Device" determination and concluded the handgun will be listed as a Class I Medical Device, exempt from 510(k) Pre-Market Notification in accordance with 21 CFR 890.5050 "Daily Activity Assist Device." We have now submitted an application to the CMS contractor Noridian for a DME (Durable Medical Equipment) Coding Verification in order to be assigned an HCPCS code. Once assigned , physicians will be able to prescribe the Palm Pistol for qualified patients who may seek reimbursement through Medicare or private health insurance companies.

Ok, right to bear arms , rights of the disabled and elderly, blah blah...but prescription handguns? Damn...I can't even get my contacts covered through my insurance company. My guess is that this will not end well. [Medgadget]