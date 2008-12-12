PopSci Grosses Us Out With The Most Disgusting Creatures In Nature

It's Friday. In Sydney it has been raining since the early hours of the morning. And on top of that, it's a slow news day. So to keep you guys entertained, I thought I should share what can only be described as some of the most disgusting creatures in the world today, courtesy of Popular Science. Some of them are a bit "meh" (a weird looking mushroom?), but I challenge anyone to watch the Bot Fly video and not want to throw up. That is wrong on every level of the word.

Possibly NSFW, but only because it's so disgusting you'll be gagging and shouting "no!" at your computer screen. Hit the link for all 12.

[Popular Science]