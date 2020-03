Pole dancing robots. Yes, they exist, and yes, I have video of them. No, they are not sexy. They are the polar opposite of sexy.

The robots are part of the MuTate London exhibition. Beyond that, I have no idea what in the hell is the deal with these things. I mean, I know that people have a lot of insane, indefensible fetishes, but robot strippers with CCTV cameras and bullhorns for heads? Total bonerkillers. No thank you. [BBC]