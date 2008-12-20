Poken USB Figure Exchanges Contacts With a High Five

Much like E, Poken lets you exchange contact details with someone using physical means. But unlike E, Poken is really, really cute.

The USB device comes in four styles: bee, alien, panda and flaming skeleton. Put your Poken's hand up to your buddy's; then when you plug yours into a USB port, your friend's contacts will automatically sync to your Poken account (which then propogates to Facebook, MySpace and other networks). It all works fine as long as everyone you possibly want to trade details with also has a Poken. [Poken via Fire Box]