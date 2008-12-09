PlayStation Home Coming in 9 Days?

According to Times Online, the PlayStation Home open beta will hit on December 17th. From an article published yesterday:

To try Home, which is slated for release in the next 10 days, players must download a piece of free software from Sony's PlayStation store onto their own PS3.

Just keep in mind that even if Times Online has the scoop, they're a UK publication who may not be speaking for a worldwide release date.

Then again, December 17th up with Sony's own assurances quite nicely...even if it's all a bit too late for pre-Christmas hype. [Times Online via Kotaku]