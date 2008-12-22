Play In a College Football Bowl Game, Get Piles of Free Gear

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

There's more to playing football in college than a potential NFL contract and a sound education—there's stacks of free gear and gadgets to be had too!

Just as an example, the players that butt heads in the Rose Bowl will receive a package that includes:

# Sony DVD camcorder
# Commemorative Fossil watch
# Commemorative Ogio backpack
# Commemorative New Era 5950 fitted hat
# Commemorative plaque
# Commemorative autograph football
# One-year subscription to ESPN the Magazine

And the title game between Florida and Oklahoma? Try a $US300 Sony Gifting Suite (player's choice up to $US300 in Sony electronics), a Tourneau Watch, and a Blockbuster video movie rental subscription. Even the lowly Poinsettia Bowl, which I hadn't heard of until today, nets players an iPod touch and some Best Buy gift cards.

Oh, how I hate my decision to go into journalism. All I have to show for it is a drinking problem and the ability to toss anonymous snark around the Net with the grace of a disgruntled gazelle. Sigh. [FOX Sports]

