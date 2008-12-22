Play In a College Football Bowl Game, Get Piles of Free Gear

There's more to playing football in college than a potential NFL contract and a sound education—there's stacks of free gear and gadgets to be had too!

Just as an example, the players that butt heads in the Rose Bowl will receive a package that includes:

# Sony DVD camcorder

# Commemorative Fossil watch

# Commemorative Ogio backpack

# Commemorative New Era 5950 fitted hat

# Commemorative plaque

# Commemorative autograph football

# One-year subscription to ESPN the Magazine

And the title game between Florida and Oklahoma? Try a $US300 Sony Gifting Suite (player's choice up to $US300 in Sony electronics), a Tourneau Watch, and a Blockbuster video movie rental subscription. Even the lowly Poinsettia Bowl, which I hadn't heard of until today, nets players an iPod touch and some Best Buy gift cards.

Oh, how I hate my decision to go into journalism. All I have to show for it is a drinking problem and the ability to toss anonymous snark around the Net with the grace of a disgruntled gazelle. Sigh. [FOX Sports]