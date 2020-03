It may not be able to store an infinite amount of books, but this unique Platzhalter bookshelf can definitely help you accommodate your expanding collection by splitting into a "V" shape.

When the bookshelf does finally reach critical mass, the result is actually quite interesting (although, organising the books properly could prove problematic). Unfortunately, the design is only a concept at this point—but it has a lot of potential. [Trends Now via The Design Blog]