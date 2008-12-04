Pilot the Batmobile With Your iPhone For $US0.99

Glu Mobile and the iPhone/iPod Touch now give you the chance to pilot your own Batmobile for the low price of $US0.99.

The game takes you through the Batcave, the streets of Chicago (Gotham City) and rooftops, as you make tire screeching noises with your mouth and recreate famous lines like "he's flying on rooftops!" and "it's a black...tank". Kotaku says there's only about a minute or so worth of gameplay in there, which isn't a horrible trade for $US0.99 if you love Batman as much as we do. Rachel!!!! [App Store via Kotaku]