Philips' Luxe MP3 Player/Bluetooth Headset Coming Stateside

Philips' Luxe MP3 Player, that Jawbone-shaped device that doubles as a bluetooth headset, is coming to the U.S. following its Singapore launch, thankfully with a colour option that doesn't include a tacky jewelled face.


The GoGear Luxe comes with Bluetooth and a microphone, allowing the listener to switch between other Bluetooth devices, such as your phone with just one click. It will also display caller information if the listener is currently on a phone call, in addition to displaying music information on a LCD strip. Estimated with a 10 hour battery life, the GoGear Luxe will be available in January, costing $US89 for the 2GB version or $US99 the 4GB version.

Enjoy MP3 and WMA music on the move with the latest additions to Philips GoGear personal music players - the Raga, Spark and LUXE flash audio players. These stylish, new USB 2.0 devices provide fast and easy music and data transfer. Simply load your device with songs and plug in a pair of headphones for up to 30 hours of listening time.

The new GoGear LUXE features integrated Bluetooth® connectivity so it can switch between your favourite tunes and phone calls with a single click. The LCD strip displays track details and caller information so you never miss a beat.

Access even more music on the go with the Rhapsody™-enabled Go Gear Spark. Its 1.5-inch colour display allows for easy navigation and viewable album art.

The GoGear LUXE and Spark feature FullSound™, a digital audio algorithm patented by Philips. FullSound refines audio output by performing 10 million operations per second to analyse and re-compute the music signal before it is sent to the speaker.

