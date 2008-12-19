How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phantom Keystroker V2 is Guaranteed to Drive Any Co-Worker Totally Insane

The Phantom Keystroker has gotten an update, allowing you to make a victim's computer randomly type garbage text, move the mouse or turn on caps lock. Hilarious?

The little USB stick lets you select which of the three annoyances you want turned on (or all of them) as well as allowing you to set how often the random disturbances happen. Pick a sweet spot and your victim will think they have some sort of horrible virus, probably wasting valuable time and money trying to get rid of it. Oh boy, you sure are hilarious! [ThinkGeek]

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
australia bushfires earthships the-conversation

How ‘Earthships’ Could Make Rebuilding Safer In Bushfire Zones

Recent disastrous bushfires have rebooted debate about how to (re)build in the Australian bush. Questions are being asked about building standards, whether a fire-proof home is possible, the value of fire bunkers when it’s too late to leave, and if we should even live in the bush any more.

