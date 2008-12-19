Phantom Keystroker V2 is Guaranteed to Drive Any Co-Worker Totally Insane

The Phantom Keystroker has gotten an update, allowing you to make a victim's computer randomly type garbage text, move the mouse or turn on caps lock. Hilarious?

The little USB stick lets you select which of the three annoyances you want turned on (or all of them) as well as allowing you to set how often the random disturbances happen. Pick a sweet spot and your victim will think they have some sort of horrible virus, probably wasting valuable time and money trying to get rid of it. Oh boy, you sure are hilarious! [ThinkGeek]