Pentax K2000 DSLR Now Comes In Cookies 'n' Cream White

Mmmm: the Pentax K2000, a well-reviewed Nikon/Canon competitor, will now be available in a limited edition white.

No pricing info yet, but a boring old black K2000 will set you back around $US800, so expect this "extremely limited" version to carry a bit of an overage. Its two lenses—the kit 18-55mm and an additional 50-200mm zoom will also get the white and black treatment. But this is hot-looking—why aren't there more colours for entry-level DSLRs other than black and hideous silver-painted plastic? [Press Release via CNET]