Pentax K2000 DSLR Now Comes In Cookies 'n' Cream White

Mmmm: the Pentax K2000, a well-reviewed Nikon/Canon competitor, will now be available in a limited edition white.

No pricing info yet, but a boring old black K2000 will set you back around $US800, so expect this "extremely limited" version to carry a bit of an overage. Its two lenses—the kit 18-55mm and an additional 50-200mm zoom will also get the white and black treatment. But this is hot-looking—why aren't there more colours for entry-level DSLRs other than black and hideous silver-painted plastic? [Press Release via CNET]

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

