Pentagon Putting $US22 Million Into Aimbot-ish Bullets

Like Wanted come to life, the Pentagon's now funding $US22 million into researching bullets that could change course mid-flight to hit their targets. DARPA, the Defence Department's R&D office, is handing out $US12.3 million to Lockheed Martin and $US9.5 million to Teledyne Scientific & Imaging to design .50-calibre sniper rifles with guided ammo.

DARPA had previously thrown money into laser-guided bullets, but the stuff Lockheed Martin's working on—called Extreme Accuracy Tasked Ordinance (Exacto)—would be able to travel accurately regardless of the surrounding environment.

Though public details are (obviously) scarce, the rifle may include "fin-stabilised projectiles, spin-stabilised projectiles, internal and/or external aero-actuation control methods, projectile guidance technologies, tamper proofing, small stable power supplies, and advanced sighting, optical resolution and clarity technologies." Is it just me or does this reek of noob h4xxing? [Wired]

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
australia bushfires earthships the-conversation

How ‘Earthships’ Could Make Rebuilding Safer In Bushfire Zones

Recent disastrous bushfires have rebooted debate about how to (re)build in the Australian bush. Questions are being asked about building standards, whether a fire-proof home is possible, the value of fire bunkers when it’s too late to leave, and if we should even live in the bush any more.

