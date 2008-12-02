Pentagon Putting $US22 Million Into Aimbot-ish Bullets

Like Wanted come to life, the Pentagon's now funding $US22 million into researching bullets that could change course mid-flight to hit their targets. DARPA, the Defence Department's R&D office, is handing out $US12.3 million to Lockheed Martin and $US9.5 million to Teledyne Scientific & Imaging to design .50-calibre sniper rifles with guided ammo.

DARPA had previously thrown money into laser-guided bullets, but the stuff Lockheed Martin's working on—called Extreme Accuracy Tasked Ordinance (Exacto)—would be able to travel accurately regardless of the surrounding environment.

Though public details are (obviously) scarce, the rifle may include "fin-stabilised projectiles, spin-stabilised projectiles, internal and/or external aero-actuation control methods, projectile guidance technologies, tamper proofing, small stable power supplies, and advanced sighting, optical resolution and clarity technologies." Is it just me or does this reek of noob h4xxing? [Wired]