Patch Coming for New Xbox Experience Dead Audio

If you've been missing out on SFII Turbo HD Remix's amazing soundtrack because you're being hit by the New Xbox Experience's audio-killing HDMI bug, don't worry, Microsoft says a patch is coming.

Apparently, the problem comes from a new HDCP protocol (a DRM thing baked into HDMI) that some older integrated sound systems can't deal with. Yay, another reason DRM sucks. In the meantime, you can either try that lame temporary fix by pulling out the hard drive and reinserting it when you're already in the dashboard, or you can use analogue audio.

No word on when this patch is coming unfortunately. [Shack News via Ars]