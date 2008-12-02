Papercraft Retro Game Consoles Will Adorn Your Cubicle With Geekery on the Cheap

If your co-workers don't already know about the soft morsel of love for late-70s gaming consoles deep in your heart, why not load up the company's colour printer with some heavy-bond and fold up an Atari 2600 to stand proudly by your enterprise Dell (and your HAL 9000). These patterns by Marshall Alexander feature cool 3D pop-outs and nice old-school-appropriate graphics and typography. Better than the limited edition in-box Spawn action figures you have now, and cheaper (ie: free). [Foldskool Heroes via TOYSREVIL]