Paper Aeroplane Launcher Is Tangible Representation of Your Laziness

Are those few grams of paper aeroplane too much to bear? Has throwing an aeroplane become a chore in and of itself? Then launch that sucker with this gizmo from your desk, Captain Lazy Pants.

OK, so strike that previous thought.

After reading over the specs for this thing I'm redacting my previous criticism. The $US18 "Electric Paper Plane Launcher," as the chaps who invented it at Middlesex University call it, can fling folded paper up to 50kph at your intended target. You see, once we introduce physical harm and/or death by pierced eyeball into the equation, all "you're lazy" critiques are immediately thrown out the window. Fire away! [Urban Outfitters via Red Ferret Journal]