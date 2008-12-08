Paper Aeroplane Launcher Is Tangible Representation of Your Laziness

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Are those few grams of paper aeroplane too much to bear? Has throwing an aeroplane become a chore in and of itself? Then launch that sucker with this gizmo from your desk, Captain Lazy Pants.

OK, so strike that previous thought.

After reading over the specs for this thing I'm redacting my previous criticism. The $US18 "Electric Paper Plane Launcher," as the chaps who invented it at Middlesex University call it, can fling folded paper up to 50kph at your intended target. You see, once we introduce physical harm and/or death by pierced eyeball into the equation, all "you're lazy" critiques are immediately thrown out the window. Fire away! [Urban Outfitters via Red Ferret Journal]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Recent disastrous bushfires have rebooted debate about how to (re)build in the Australian bush. Questions are being asked about building standards, whether a fire-proof home is possible, the value of fire bunkers when it’s too late to leave, and if we should even live in the bush any more.

