Pandora's free internet radio service is now streaming personalised music to WinMo devices—well, the Motorola Q9c and HTC XV6900 on Verizon and the Motorola Q9c and HTC Touch on Sprint anyway.

If you don't happen to have one of these phones, don't worry. Pandora plans on getting around to other Windows Mobile devices over time. The video above illustrates the service running on a Moto Q9c. [Phone Scoop and Artificial Ignorance]