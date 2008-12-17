Panasonic Gel Remote Concept: Slippery, Slimy, and Occasionally Erect

Gel is great for some things—shoe inserts, hair product and, of course, holiday desserts involving various layers of suspended fruit. But remotes, Panasonic?

When not in use, this Panasonic concept remote is said to slumber peacefully, its limp body pulsating with light not so differently than a gently sleeping MacBook. But when touched, the remote wakes and becomes rigid...ready to be wielded and fulfilling pretty much any adolescent metaphor you'd already been scheming while reading this post. Luckily my current remote is working just fine, thankyouverymuch. [AdBusters via bbGadgets and Next Nature]