Palin Wins 2008 Year-End Google Zeitgeist

Sure, President-elect Obama and vice-buddy Biden may have won the election, but Alaskan governor and animal rights activist Sarah Palin won the worldwide Google battle! In the US, however, things were different.

Google.com - Fastest Rising Globally

1. sarah palin
2. beijing 2008
3. facebook login
4. tuenti
5. heath ledger
6. obama
7. nasza klasa
8. wer kennt wen
9. euro 2008
10. jonas brothers

Now she'll have to fight Yahoo-winner Britney Spears for the unified world title. Here's the rest of Google's Zeitgeist results.

Google.com - Fastest Rising (U.S.)

1. obama
2. facebook
3. att
4. iphone
5. youtube
6. fox news
7. palin
8. beijing 2008
9. david cook
10. surf the channel

Google News - Fastest Rising (U.S.)

1. sarah palin
2. american idol
3. mccain
4. olympics
5. ike (hurricane)

Google Image Search - Fastest Rising (U.S.)

1. sarah palin (any neeked picts yet?)
2. obama
3. twilight
4. miley cyrus
5. joker

Google Book Search - Fastest Rising (U.S.)

1. breaking dawn
2. twilight
3. lora leigh
4. vampire kisses
5. new moon

Google Translate - Fastest Rising (U.S.)

1. you
2. what
3. thank you
4. please
5. love

