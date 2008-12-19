How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Otto Chrome Espresso Maker Is So, So Shiny

I'm not yet in as bad shape as Brownlee over at BBG, drinking instant, but this beautiful chromey Otto espresso maker could convince me to spend a bit more time on my morning cup.

It even comes with a matching chrome latte mug. And a product shot gallery with more liberal usage of reflective Photoshop shinies you will never see. Woe, though, is the AU$595 price tag and down-under-only availability. Here, it is demonstrated by a pair of Ozzies in a cavernous soundstage, to the tune of Green Onions:


[OTTO via Appliancist via BBG]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles