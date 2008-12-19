Otto Chrome Espresso Maker Is So, So Shiny

I'm not yet in as bad shape as Brownlee over at BBG, drinking instant, but this beautiful chromey Otto espresso maker could convince me to spend a bit more time on my morning cup.

It even comes with a matching chrome latte mug. And a product shot gallery with more liberal usage of reflective Photoshop shinies you will never see. Woe, though, is the AU$595 price tag and down-under-only availability. Here, it is demonstrated by a pair of Ozzies in a cavernous soundstage, to the tune of Green Onions:





[OTTO via Appliancist via BBG]