OQO will launch a revamped version of their Model 02 UMPC, dubbing it the Model 02+ and endowing it with an OLED display, embedded touchscreen, Worldwide 3G internet, and a 1.86 GHz Atom processor.

Referenced in an email by trade event organisers Pepcom, the Model 02+ will be announced at CES. Further details are pretty nonexistent, seeing as this was mentioned in passing, but it will apparently be twice as fast as the Model 02 and will be on display next week in Vegas. [OQO Talk]