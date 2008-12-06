OpeniMac Trying to Pick Up Where Psystar is Leaving Off

We all know how well things are working out for Psystar, so it is a little puzzling why an Argentinian company is choosing to push their luck by building more Mac clones.

Still, if you are the kind of person willing to drop serious cash on a shady overseas knockoff, then you will be interested to know that OpeniMac is offering two models: A $US990 base version (2GB of memory, a 320GB HDD and a 256MB ATI Radeon HD Pro) and a $US1,710 "Pro" version (3.0GHz processor, 4GB of RAM and a 20-inch widescreen LCD). Better hurry though, nobody escapes Apple's wrath for long. [OpeniMac via Crunchgear]