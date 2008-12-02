Old Beijing Subway Trains Get Second Life As Homeless Shelters

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Ever wonder what happens to old subway cars when subway lines upgrade to newer trains? In Beijing at least, the ones used pre-Olympics have been shipped to Sichuan and converted into temporary winter shelters. Ten DK-16 trains, each with six cars, are now in Guangyuan, a city north of Sichuan's capital Chengdu.

Sure, they may not look very homey to us, but they're an ingenious way to deal with the terrible problem of the thousands left homeless by the earthquake, while making sure older subway models don't end up in a landfill somewhere. Altogether, the trains will accommodate roughly 1,200 people. [China News]

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
How ‘Earthships’ Could Make Rebuilding Safer In Bushfire Zones

Recent disastrous bushfires have rebooted debate about how to (re)build in the Australian bush. Questions are being asked about building standards, whether a fire-proof home is possible, the value of fire bunkers when it’s too late to leave, and if we should even live in the bush any more.

