How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

OK People, It Might Be Time to Lay Off the BlackBerry Storm Hate

Sure, lots of important people weren't too impressed with the Storm. But this slippy, Freudian Google News headline sums up the unbridled hate towards the handset much better than it does the article. Much.

Issues to consider:

1) AT&T users experienced widespread outages in the upper Midwest a few days ago
2) AT&T does not offer the BlackBerry Storm
3) The article itself clearly blames an actual storm—you know, weather—for the service interruption.
4) The rest of the article is about iPhones

A conspiracy against BlackBerrys? No. A silly mistake by either the Google News aggregator or Information Week? Probably. A dramatic infiltration of either by David Pogue or Stephen Fry? Hopefully. [Thanks, Enzo]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles