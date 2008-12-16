Ogle Cable Guys Between the Hours of Whenever and Anytime

Can't get enough of your local cable guy and his blue paper booties? Order a Time Warner cable guy calendar.

As the AP report suggests, you've got lots of open-shirted installers posing with cables and flowers as thinly veiled metaphors. In case you were confused, these are actual technicians that are doing the posing, which would make for a very awkward visit the next time on of the chosen twelve are over at your house.

They're free through the website. Somewhere. We couldn't find it. [Yahoo]

Plus, actual pics here!