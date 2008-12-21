Official Nvidia Mobile GPU Drivers Available Online

Though mobile graphics drivers have historically been available only from the laptop manufacturer, Nvidia finally posted their official drivers on their site. Say goodbye to those 3rd-party hacked and often buggy drivers!

Mobile GPU drivers were so scarce because those drivers are very customised, from hotkeys to smooth suspend and resume functions on each individual laptop. As a result, many advanced users have had to scour forums for drivers hacked together by other users, and that's not the most reliable way to upgrade or update software. So it's great to see Nvidia offering broad support for driver updates on their own site, especially since they say they've been hard at work to ensure compatibility and retention of features across all manufacturers. Hopefully these official releases will be more stable than the unofficial hacks. [Notebook Review via Engadget]