Official Nvidia Mobile GPU Drivers Available Online

Though mobile graphics drivers have historically been available only from the laptop manufacturer, Nvidia finally posted their official drivers on their site. Say goodbye to those 3rd-party hacked and often buggy drivers!

Mobile GPU drivers were so scarce because those drivers are very customised, from hotkeys to smooth suspend and resume functions on each individual laptop. As a result, many advanced users have had to scour forums for drivers hacked together by other users, and that's not the most reliable way to upgrade or update software. So it's great to see Nvidia offering broad support for driver updates on their own site, especially since they say they've been hard at work to ensure compatibility and retention of features across all manufacturers. Hopefully these official releases will be more stable than the unofficial hacks. [Notebook Review via Engadget]

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

