Office Depot to Close 112 Stores

Financiapocalypse has claimed yet another victim. This time it is Office Depot—and they are planning to close 112 stores, or 9% of their North American locations over the next three months.

A list of the store closings has not been made available, but the breakdown will look like this: "45 stores in the Central U.S., 40 in the Northeast and Canada, 19 in the West and eight in the South." They are also shutting down six of their 33 distribution facilities and scaling back openings to 20 in 2009. [Yahoo Finance via TG Daily]