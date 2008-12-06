OCZ CrossOver Flash Drive Features microSD Expansion

If we looked between the couch cushions, we could probably find 20GB or so in various roaming flash media. Yet it all goes unused whenever we pull out the trusty USB stick.

The CrossOver by OCZ is a simple but clever design for a flash dongle. Coming in 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB sizes, the aluminum-constructed CrossOver works fine as a standard USB drive, but it's also expandable with a built-in microSD/SDHC card reader should you need the extra storage (or just want a convenient way to load your microSD with music and stuff).

No info on the CrossOver's price or availability. [OCZ via TechFresh]