OCZ CrossOver Flash Drive Features microSD Expansion

If we looked between the couch cushions, we could probably find 20GB or so in various roaming flash media. Yet it all goes unused whenever we pull out the trusty USB stick.

The CrossOver by OCZ is a simple but clever design for a flash dongle. Coming in 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB sizes, the aluminum-constructed CrossOver works fine as a standard USB drive, but it's also expandable with a built-in microSD/SDHC card reader should you need the extra storage (or just want a convenient way to load your microSD with music and stuff).

No info on the CrossOver's price or availability. [OCZ via TechFresh]

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

