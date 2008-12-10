Obsessively Detailed Wall-E Bento Art Is Way Too Perfect To Eat

Today we reviewed Wall-E's various toy permutations and crowned a winner; to wrap things up today, here he is in staggeringly detailed bento lunch form.

I love the quail egg Eva, and overall this is really, really incredible as an exercise in food ornamentation by bento maker extraordinaire AnnaTheRed. But if I were a kid and opened this up at lunchtime, I would be more worried about my mother's rapidly intensifying case of the crazies than about how I should approach Wall-e's omelet torso with my fork. There are many more masterworks at Anna's own site: [AnnaTheRed, Flickr via Kottke]