Nyko Wired Wii Accessories to Run Half Price

Nyko has just announced wired versions of their Wing (classic controller) and Kama (nunchuk). And while the previously announced wireless versions may be more technically impressive, these models are recession-friendly.

Identical to the previously released versions (except for a wire sticking out of each), the wired Wing and Kama will each retail for $US15. That's literally half the price of Nyko's $US30 wireless versions, or $US5 less than what Nintendo's officially licensed versions cost ($US20). So buying these wired Nyko products won't save you a ton of money, but multiply the price times four controllers and it can bring down the cost of your hobby a bit.

Look for the wired Wing and Kama this January.