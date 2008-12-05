How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nyko Metal Pedal: Music Games to Fully Embrace Satan

Someone give somebody at Nyko a raise, because they finally remembered the most important component of any pretend rock setup: Skeletons!

The Nyko Metal Pedal is a durable replacement for your Rock Band or Guitar Hero drum set pedal. Whereas Rock Band 2 upgraded their pedal from plastic to metal, many have cracked their old pedals with the force of their mighty rock. (I don't know if the GHIV set uses a plastic or metal pedal—anyone in the audience have a kit?)

Regardless, at $US20, the Metal Pedal beats searching eBay for a replacement should your pedal break. It will be available this January.

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles