Nyko Metal Pedal: Music Games to Fully Embrace Satan

Someone give somebody at Nyko a raise, because they finally remembered the most important component of any pretend rock setup: Skeletons!

The Nyko Metal Pedal is a durable replacement for your Rock Band or Guitar Hero drum set pedal. Whereas Rock Band 2 upgraded their pedal from plastic to metal, many have cracked their old pedals with the force of their mighty rock. (I don't know if the GHIV set uses a plastic or metal pedal—anyone in the audience have a kit?)

Regardless, at $US20, the Metal Pedal beats searching eBay for a replacement should your pedal break. It will be available this January.

