NSFW Apps Coming to the iPhone Apps Store

The developer of the previously rejected "Pull My Finger" iPhone app just got good news from Apple: there's a NSFW category coming for these types of programs.

Sam, the developer, says that Apple didn't want to reject it initially, but they were still trying to figure out how to organise these types of apps—the slightly lewd but not really full-on porn apps—into the marketplace. The Apple rep claimed they'd be lifting the restriction on more of these types of apps soon; the ones that were previously rejected for decency-type issues.

