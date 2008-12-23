If your one dream in life was to read the teenage vampire novel Twilight on your iPhone and pay twice as much as normal, you can now die happy.

ScrollMotion has designed a book reading interface wrapper for the iPhone and partnered with major publishing houses like Simon & Schuster, Random House, Houghton Mifflin and Penguin in order to bring books like Twilight and The Golden Compass to you. At $US10.99, it's actually MORE expensive than buying the Twilight paperback ($US6.04 on Amazon), so if you buy this it's more of a convenience thing than a price thing.

More books will be rolling out gradually as more partners jump on. [Twilight]