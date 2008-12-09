Novoflex Adaptor Brings Classic Leica M-Mount Lenses To Micro Four Thirds System

Novoflex has answered our wishes for the Micro Four Thirds system: a €150 ($US192) adaptor will now mate Leica M-mount lenses—some of the best glass ever made—with cameras like the Panasonic Lumix G1.

If you may recall from our G1 review, the camera's DSLR form-factor pretty much nullified all of the potential of the Micro Four Thirds system to offer an entirely new class of compact, digital rangefinder-like cameras with interchangeable lenses. With an M-mount adaptor, you can use 50 years' worth of classic lenses made by Leica, Zeiss and others with a Micro Four Thirds digital. Now if Olympus would just get around to making the rangefinder concept they teased us with back in September a reality.

And while you may be better off capturing all that beautiful Leica light on film rather than Micro Four Thirds's sub-APS-C sensor, it's always nice to have options. [Amateur Photographer via Gadget Lab Photo: Enixii (Flickr)]