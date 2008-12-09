How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Novoflex Adaptor Brings Classic Leica M-Mount Lenses To Micro Four Thirds System

Novoflex has answered our wishes for the Micro Four Thirds system: a €150 ($US192) adaptor will now mate Leica M-mount lenses—some of the best glass ever made—with cameras like the Panasonic Lumix G1.

If you may recall from our G1 review, the camera's DSLR form-factor pretty much nullified all of the potential of the Micro Four Thirds system to offer an entirely new class of compact, digital rangefinder-like cameras with interchangeable lenses. With an M-mount adaptor, you can use 50 years' worth of classic lenses made by Leica, Zeiss and others with a Micro Four Thirds digital. Now if Olympus would just get around to making the rangefinder concept they teased us with back in September a reality.

And while you may be better off capturing all that beautiful Leica light on film rather than Micro Four Thirds's sub-APS-C sensor, it's always nice to have options. [Amateur Photographer via Gadget Lab Photo: Enixii (Flickr)]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles