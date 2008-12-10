Novatel's Portable MiFi Gives You Wi-Fi... D'oh, Everywhere

Today, Novatel introduced a portable 3G hotspot router, the sleek and minimalistic MiFi, which transforms 3G internet access into a Wi-Fi hotspot wherever it goes to multiple users.

In addition to being a portable internet hotspot, the MiFi also allows VPN support, custom landing pages, automatic email-syncing and remote management. The internal battery will supposedly last for four hours of use, or 40 hours on standby with one charge. Novatel says the MiFi will be available the first quarter of 2009 through retail outlets and carrier services, for roughly $US200 as reported by Engadget. [Boing Boing and Engagdet]