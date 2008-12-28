Nokia's Four-Way Folding Communicator Patent is Hinge-Tastic

Nokia applied for a patent on Christmas for an innovative communicator-type device that folds out into four attached pieces, presumably two for a keyboard and two for the screen.

It's not totally clear what this device would even do; Nokia included media, games, and communication in their application, but that's not a hint so much as the company merely covering their bases. Folding gadgets would be a great way to save pocket space without losing functionality, but the design could easily end up clunky if it's not done just right. [Core77]