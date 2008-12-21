Nokia 5800 XpressMusic Appears on the FCC with 3G Support

The flashy Nokia 5800 XpressMusic all the pop stars were into popped up on the FCC's site with a nice little treat: built-in 3G support for its US release.

The FCC also shows the manual, which doesn't have many details we weren't already aware of, as well as a bunch of new internal and external pictures. The big draw here is the certainty of 3G support here in the States, as opposed to the 3G-less release it saw in China. But as Engadget points out, the touchscreen phone doesn't have any branding for a US carrier, which suggests it'll be released here unlocked only. That's nice for gadget freedom, but not so nice for pricing. Expect the 5800 to command a pretty high price point when it gets to our shores. [FCC via Engadget]