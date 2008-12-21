How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nokia 5800 XpressMusic Appears on the FCC with 3G Support

The flashy Nokia 5800 XpressMusic all the pop stars were into popped up on the FCC's site with a nice little treat: built-in 3G support for its US release.

The FCC also shows the manual, which doesn't have many details we weren't already aware of, as well as a bunch of new internal and external pictures. The big draw here is the certainty of 3G support here in the States, as opposed to the 3G-less release it saw in China. But as Engadget points out, the touchscreen phone doesn't have any branding for a US carrier, which suggests it'll be released here unlocked only. That's nice for gadget freedom, but not so nice for pricing. Expect the 5800 to command a pretty high price point when it gets to our shores. [FCC via Engadget]

