Nintendo Wii to Have Video On Demand

Nintendo will start offering video in their Wii console soon. We can only hope that this announcement means that some kind of massive storage accessory is coming. However, there's no much info so far:

Nintendo and Dentsu shall use the environment surrounding the Wii so that living rooms with Wii-ready TVs would become more of a fun area for communication among families and friends.

The two companies will develop original programming for the Wii, which will be available through the Internet both for free and for a fee. They also expect to expand their offering to other countries after the Japan introduction. [Japan Today]