Nothing says "I'm here to cause harm to you in several ways" quite like a blowgun that doubles as a 3.5-inch knife. It's yours, along with an inevitable visit to jail, for a mere $US20.

Closed this weapon is 12cm, and the blade is stainless steel. The kit comes complete with three darts and a handy nylon pouch for ninjas on-the-go. [Swords, Knives and Daggers via Nerd Approved]