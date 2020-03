Quietly announced alongside the D90 back in August, Nikon is now selling their hot-shoe-mounted GP-1 geotagging device.

Compatible with the D200, D3, D700, D90, D300 and D3X, the GP-1 is an absolutely no-frills peripheral featuring a couple of LEDs to signal GPS connectivity and not much else. Location information is added as metadata to each saved photo, so at least the user experience is fairly seamless. The GP-1 is available at retailers now for $US240. [Nikon via Wired]