Nextar's 4GB 'Ribbit' MP3 Player Retailing For $US25

Nextar is bringing the big guns to CES this year with their upcoming frog-shaped "Ribbit" MP3 player. Besides the unique design, it features 4GB of storage space and an OLED screen for only $US25.

Nextar Ribbit MA589 MP3 Player —Product Features & Specifications: •Support MP3 and WMA

•Built-In Memory: Up to 4GB

•Screen: OLED display

•Size: 1.49" x 1.27" x 0.93"

•Supports 7 languages support: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and Chinese Simplified.

•Supports voice recording

•8 EQ modes include Normal, Pop, Rock, Classical, Jazz, Bass, Soft, SRS WOW

•Supports play-list function

•High-speed USB 2.0 interface

•Upgradable to future formats and features

•Full charged lithium-ion battery lasts 5-6 hours of continuous playback

•Supports 5 Play Modes including normal, repeat one, repeat all, folder, repeat folder

•Accessories includes: Earphone, USB Cable, Lithium-Ion Battery, Instruction Manual, and Install CD

Hey, for only $25 I'm willing to overlook the emasculating frog-shaped design for a 4GB MP3 player that works well. We shall see whether it truly is a bargain when CES rolls around. [Nextar]