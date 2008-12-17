How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nextar's 4GB 'Ribbit' MP3 Player Retailing For $US25

Nextar is bringing the big guns to CES this year with their upcoming frog-shaped "Ribbit" MP3 player. Besides the unique design, it features 4GB of storage space and an OLED screen for only $US25.

Nextar Ribbit MA589 MP3 Player —Product Features & Specifications:

•Support MP3 and WMA
•Built-In Memory: Up to 4GB
•Screen: OLED display
•Size: 1.49" x 1.27" x 0.93"
•Supports 7 languages support: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and Chinese Simplified.
•Supports voice recording
•8 EQ modes include Normal, Pop, Rock, Classical, Jazz, Bass, Soft, SRS WOW
•Supports play-list function
•High-speed USB 2.0 interface
•Upgradable to future formats and features
•Full charged lithium-ion battery lasts 5-6 hours of continuous playback
•Supports 5 Play Modes including normal, repeat one, repeat all, folder, repeat folder
•Accessories includes: Earphone, USB Cable, Lithium-Ion Battery, Instruction Manual, and Install CD

Hey, for only $25 I'm willing to overlook the emasculating frog-shaped design for a 4GB MP3 player that works well. We shall see whether it truly is a bargain when CES rolls around. [Nextar]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles