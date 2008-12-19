New York City Is Breathtaking Following Google Earth Update

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

That's not a photo of New York. It's actually many photos of New York, textured on 3D models in Google Earth's latest update. And it's truly nothing short of amazing.

The Google Earth Blog estimates that the new New York City (captured here with Google Earth Pro) has seen an update with hundreds, if not thousands of new buildings. That wild estimate sounds right to us, as here's what the skyline looked like in January 2007:
Sure, this is just one city, but it's a sign of where Google Earth can go. Scratch that, it's a sign of where Google Earth is going. Really, really, really neat stuff (that will be a gloriously mundane commonplace in a few more years). [Google Earth Blog via CrunchGear]

