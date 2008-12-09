New Robotic McGruff Costume Out-Scares the Analogue Original

Reader Alex points us to this robotic McGruff costume police departments are now purchasing for their "scaring the poop out of little kids"" program. It looks about ten times as effective as the old one.

Alex says a department in Florida purchased this costume (that trenchcoat still has the tags on it, Winona Ryder style) recently. It's got a remote to blink the eyes and open the mouth, perfect for simulating an actual voice when you play back sound from an attached MP3 player.

The above image is scary enough, but we're working on getting some video of it in action. Preferably following through with that "I got your drugs right here *rude gesture*" action he's pulling off. [Thanks Alex!]