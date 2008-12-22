How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

New PlayStation 3 Accessories Bring Joystick Controls, Unholy Xbox 360 Union

There's kind of a dearth of arcade-style joysticks available for the PS3 right now, and there aren't necessarily many fighting games worth playing on the console either. Nevertheless, the XCM Dominator will exist soon.

Then again, female avatars have had a tough time in Sony's PlayStation Home service as of late—maybe the killer combos this thing will help create can help them out of a jam. No price or availability just yet, and that's definitely a render.

The other addition is this curious $US40 XCM Cross Battle Adaptor hub that allows PS3 owners to synch up their wired Xbox 360 controllers and play games that way. It's a better controller, sure, but there has to be some button mapping issues, no?

Nostalgic aside: Remember when joystick controllers only had two main buttons? [Total Console via Pimp My Console]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles