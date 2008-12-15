How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

New 'Nova' Palm OS Confirmed for CES 2009

A scheduled Businessweek feature broke at midnight about Palm OS, and the subhead confirms that it will be shown at CES. The facts are thin, but they're below.

• "the goal is to create products that bridge the gap between Research In Motion's (RIMM) BlackBerry devices, oriented to work and e-mail, and Apple's iPhone, oriented to fun."
• The article implies that the platform would be capable of acting as an OS for not only smartphones, but gameboy like consoles and e-book readers.
• Palm believes they can grab 2% of the market; that RIM will dominate the majority of share and the iPhone will have 10%.
• The OS would also help phones make "smarter use of data about you. For example, your smartphone could send you an e-mail the day before your next business trip, advising you on the weather conditions in your destination city."

