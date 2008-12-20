How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

New Mac Mini Will Use Nvidia Chipset (Helloooo Full HD Video)

Buried in an OS X configuration file in the new MacBooks is a string referring to Nvidia's MCP79 (aka GeForce 9400m) chipset and unreleased models of the Mac mini and iMac, says MacRumors.

It's far from the first time an errant string of code has unintentionally revealed new Apple products in the pipeline, and it just makes sense. For one, it will push parity across their product line, so that everything has the same baseline level of (HD) video performance and foundation for GPU-accelerated applications. Also, one of the few concrete(ish) rumours about a new product at the Jobs-less Macworld is an updated Mac mini.

Obviously, a Mac mini that could roll with Full HD video without breaking a sweat would make a fairly compelling home theatre machine. An HDMI port would be nice, but I guess we'll learn to love the dongle. [MacRumors]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
australia bushfires earthships the-conversation

How ‘Earthships’ Could Make Rebuilding Safer In Bushfire Zones

Recent disastrous bushfires have rebooted debate about how to (re)build in the Australian bush. Questions are being asked about building standards, whether a fire-proof home is possible, the value of fire bunkers when it’s too late to leave, and if we should even live in the bush any more.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles