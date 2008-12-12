New GE Light Within a Light Is Like Ship In a Bottle

General Electric's new Energy Smart CFL.fluorescent light is one of those things that makes you scratch your head and wonder: How the hell do they do that? A fluorescent spiral lamp into a traditional bulb?

John Strainic, global product general manager, won't say. He just says that the manufacturing process is the result of "very advanced patents". As you can see in the video, the fluorescent spiral is housed inside the typical incandescent light bulb glass—which will be frosted in the final version—along with the necessary electronics to make it work.

It seems to me like the typical looks-cool-but-I-don't-know-if-it's-useful-or-what invention that may take the market by storm or sit on shelves gathering dust forever. It will be available at Target and selected Ace Hardware stores next January, and around "Earth Day 2009" (which in case you didn't know—like me—is April 22) everywhere else. [GE Lighting]